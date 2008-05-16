Cabela Taps The History Of Hunting

Here's an interesting idea for the hunting genre. Now that Cabela has pretty much allowed us to kill all the animals available today, the only thing to do is go back in time and kill the animals of history! Cabela's Legendary Adventures, coming this fall to the Nintendo Wii, the PlayStation 2, and the PSP, will allow gamers to relive some of the greatest hunting stories ever told. Players will use authentic period equipment to hunt some of the most famous game ever, such as the white-tailed deer, Roosevelt elk , and Bambi .

"In Cabela's Legendary Adventures the missions are based on encounters with some of the most famous animals ever hunted in the wild," said Dave Oxford, Activision Publishing. "Focusing on these amazing once-in-a-lifetime stories has really allowed us to capture the essence of what hunting is all about - a quest for a legendary experience."

Neat! Maybe next they'll let us go back in time to help hunt woolly mammoths and giant armadillos to extinction in prehistoric North America!

