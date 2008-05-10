Call of Duty 5 To Feature "New Military Theatre"

During the company's call to investors yesterday, Activision publishing CEO Mike Griffith revealed big plans for the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise, which helped drive the company to a record $US 2.90 billion in revenue on the year.

"We'll bring the intensity of the recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare title to a new military theatre," Griffith said, adding that CoD4's success "doubled" the franchise's user base.

According to GameSpot, Griffith also announced a broad multiplatform vision for the title:

"We'll launch on all four platforms we've participated on in fiscal [year]2008," Activision Publishing CEO Mike Griffith referring to Call of Duty 4, which sold over 7 million units worldwide on the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC, and Nintendo DS in 2007. Griffiths then re-confirmed that "we'll [also]launch on the PS2 and the Wii," marking the series' return to the PS2 and Wii after a two-year hiatus.

A developer for the title was not announced, however. Rumours had suggested CoD4 developer Infinity Ward might have the exclusive, but a spokesperson for the publisher later said that Treyarch and Infinity Ward would continue to alternate installments on the series. We've heard that this one is in Treyarch's court, and will feature a Pacific WWII setting.