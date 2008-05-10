The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Call of Duty 5 To Feature "New Military Theatre"

During the company's call to investors yesterday, Activision publishing CEO Mike Griffith revealed big plans for the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise, which helped drive the company to a record $US 2.90 billion in revenue on the year.

"We'll bring the intensity of the recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare title to a new military theatre," Griffith said, adding that CoD4's success "doubled" the franchise's user base.

According to GameSpot, Griffith also announced a broad multiplatform vision for the title:

"We'll launch on all four platforms we've participated on in fiscal [year]2008," Activision Publishing CEO Mike Griffith referring to Call of Duty 4, which sold over 7 million units worldwide on the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC, and Nintendo DS in 2007. Griffiths then re-confirmed that "we'll [also]launch on the PS2 and the Wii," marking the series' return to the PS2 and Wii after a two-year hiatus.

A developer for the title was not announced, however. Rumours had suggested CoD4 developer Infinity Ward might have the exclusive, but a spokesperson for the publisher later said that Treyarch and Infinity Ward would continue to alternate installments on the series. We've heard that this one is in Treyarch's court, and will feature a Pacific WWII setting.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles