Capcom Looks Into Crystal Ball, Makes Resident Evil 5 Sales Prediction

The future! According to insiders, Capcom is forecasting 2.3 million global sales for Resident Evil 5 this year. Keep in mind, Devil May Cry 4 has moved around 2.3 units — "record" sales for that franchise. But, seeing how RE is a bigger series, Capcom's estimate for Resident Evil 5 does seem rather conservative. Maybe the company is just lowballing it! Like if the game says better than it originally predicted, well, Capcom would look pretty good. What I wonder: has Capcom forecasted how many people the game will piss off?

In other crystal ball news, the published is gaging Bionic Commando to move 1.5 million copies worldwide.

