Capcom Looks Into Crystal Ball, Makes Resident Evil 5 Sales Prediction

The future! According to insiders, Capcom is forecasting 2.3 million global sales for Resident Evil 5 this year. Keep in mind, Devil May Cry 4 has moved around 2.3 units — "record" sales for that franchise. But, seeing how RE is a bigger series, Capcom's estimate for Resident Evil 5 does seem rather conservative. Maybe the company is just lowballing it! Like if the game says better than it originally predicted, well, Capcom would look pretty good. What I wonder: has Capcom forecasted how many people the game will piss off?
In other crystal ball news, the published is gaging Bionic Commando to move 1.5 million copies worldwide.
[Pic]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink