Capcom, Nippon Ichi, Namco Bandai, Gust, And Idea Factory Team For RPG Fan's Wet Dream

Being a gigantic fan of the Japanese RPG and knowing the appetites of said fans, I am half tempted to just toss these new Famitsu scans out onto the site and then head for high ground to avoid the ensuing flood of drool, but I'll be nice.

Cross Edge is a new RPG due out in Japan for the PlayStation 3 this September that is a collaboration between some of the top names in the genre. Nippon Ichi, Gust, Namco Bandai, Idea Factory, and even Capcom have lent their properties to this superstar game, which features characters from Darkstalkers, Disgaea, Ar Tonelico, and many more. Hell, a game with Etna and Morrigan together alone is worth eleventy million dollars. The game features turn-based battles, a plot that involves rescuing souls, and...if you look to the bottom right corner of the scan...the ability to dress your characters up in a wide variety of outfits, from PE clothes to devil costumes.

Chances of this coming out in the States? Pretty damn unlikely. Chances of me importing this? Over nine thousand. Thanks to SupaPhly for the scans!