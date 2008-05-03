Capcom Promotes Beaumont To COO

Capcom promoted executive VP and officer Mark Beaumont to the role of chief operating officer, the company announced today. Beaumont, a 25-year industry vet who has been with Capcom since 2005, will now be responsible for overseeing and expanding the company's Western development and licensing activities, in addition to his previous responsibility for U.S. and European consumer software.

SAN MATEO, Calif.— May 2, 2008— Capcom® Entertainment, a leading worldwide developer and publisher of video games, announced today that Mark Beaumont has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of both Capcom Entertainment, Inc., in North America and Capcom Entertainment Europe, as well as maintaining his position on the Capcom Board of Directors. Beaumont had been serving as Executive Vice President, Officer, and head of the consumer software publishing business in North and South America and Europe. Beaumont's promotion is effective as of April 1, 2008. Beaumont has been with Capcom Entertainment since 2005, joining the company as Senior VP, then promoted in 2007 to Executive Vice President and Officer with additional responsibilities to oversee Capcom's European business. Beaumont's responsibilities as COO now include growing and managing Capcom's ambitious Western-focused development efforts, as well as the company's pan-Western licensing activities, in addition to the US and European consumer software responsibilities held previously. "Since joining Capcom in 2005, Mark has been the driving force behind the company's improved performance, resulting in an overall revenue growth of 10% in the US and 20% in Europe," said Hiroshi Tobisawa, president and Chief Executive Officer, Capcom Entertainment Inc."This deserved promotion recognises his dedication and commitment to Capcom." Beaumont has over 25 years in the video game industry, dating back to the original Atari. His responsibilities have extended from marketing to product development, general management to lead publishing roles. He has had consistent success in revenue growth and profit generation, with a proven track record in assembling and building organizations for long-term success. For over 10 years, Beaumont has been involved in setting strategic vision and long-term product plans for numerous interactive publishers, with over 5 years of direct responsibility for the European as well as American marketplace.