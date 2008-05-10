Capcom Remind Us How Awesome SFII GI Joe Figures Were

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

I'm not entirely sold on Street Fighter IV yet, and I'm incredibly wary of the upcoming GI Joe movie, so it's nice to be able to take both franchises and go back in time to a simpler, happier time. Like these commercials for the short-lived line of Street Fighter II GI Joe figures, featuring some of the original title's more memorable heroes and all four of its bad guys. Capcom's blog call it a "study in fail", but really, we're going to butt heads on this. "What's a Dhalsim?" Genius. This weekend's goal is to use that as many times as possible. "Sir, today's specials are-" "WHAT'S A DHALSIM?"

[via Capcom]

