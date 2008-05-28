Capcom Thinks Different Platforms "Segment" Multiplayer Market

Imagine a world where online gaming was multi-platform. Truly multi-platform. There was no XBLA or PSN or whatever. Just the internet and your game console or PC and one handle that jives with everything. Sounds pretty great! Says Adam Boyes, development director for Capcom USA:

For us it's about getting it to as many people as humanly possible. In an ideal world all the back ends would talk to each other so people could compete together and play together. Simply having a different platform segments the market for multiplayer... With PC we're going across to all the different digital distribution and delivery companies and so again it's about reaching as many people as possible. When you choose one partner it segments the marketplace for us.

It's a shame more companies don't think like Capcom. There'd be fewer insane fanboys, you know.

