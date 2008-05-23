Capcom Up For More Hollywood Adaptations

Capcom is going Hollywood crazy! The Osaka-based publisher is casting a keen eye on the movie business, hoping to get more of its IPs into moving pictures. According to Capcom president Haruhiro Tsujimoto:

We are in the process of working out contracts for several offers we received at the Cannes Film Festival last week and hope to make an announcement soon... If realised, the projects will have a big impact on the game and movie industries... We want to do with games what Marvel did with comics.

Best of luck with that!

