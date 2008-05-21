Capcom vs. Legendary Anime Company!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

This. Is. Cool. The upcoming issue of Famitsu announces an interesting 2D fighting game match-up: Tatsunoko vs. Capcom: Cross Generation of Heroes. Yes, that Tatsunoko, you know, the studio behind TV anime Speed Racer, Casshern and what Westerners know as Robotech. The game is being developed by Capcom and will storm Japanese arcades this winter. It will feature tag battles, and so far Ryu, Chun-Li, Ken Washio from Gatchaman and Casshern have been announced.

Thanks Tak!

