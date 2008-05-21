The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Castlevania Dude On Kojima's MGS4 Decision

Konami's official Castlevania guy Koji Igarashi has been involved in something like 11 games in that franchise. What does Iga think about fellow Konami colleague Hideo Kojima closing the chapter on Solid Snake in Metal Gear Solid 4? Says whip-carrying Iga:

[Metal Gear]is something that Kojima-san has worked on for a long time... That's his decision and I completely respect him for doing that. Maybe the franchise as a whole will continue. And that's maybe something that Kojima is thinking about, right? Snake might be at an end, but it could continue in other ways. I don't know exactly what he's thinking, but let's see what he does.

Okay, if you say so. Let's!
Koji Igarashi Isn't Tired [MTV][Pic]

