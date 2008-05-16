Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia Announced for Nintendo DS

The big news for many at last night's Konami Gamer's Night was the official announcement of a new Castlevania game for the Nintendo DS. Mr. Igarashi himself was on hand to introduce Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia, complete with his trademark cowboy hat and whip. This new Castlevania marks the first time that the franchise will feature a female lead character, a raven haired beauty named Shenoa.