Celebrate A Million Age Of Conan Beta Sign Ups With Women In Leather



Funcom has announced that over one million people have signed up for the beta of their upcoming MMO Age of Conan, possibly the largest beta numbers for an MMO since the very dawn of time. To celebrate, they've released a trailer highlighting the role of women in the world of Conan, showcasing women in tiny, impractical armour stabbing people and riding mammoths. If this isn't what gaming is all about, then I don't know how to please you people. Hit the jump for the full press release!

More than 1 million people sign up for the Age of Conan beta!

- More than 5 million unique visitors to the official Age of Conan website in 2008 -

Durham, USA - May 13, 2008 - Funcom and Eidos are proud to confirm some of the impressive figures powering the Age of Conan launch, and the two companies are happy to reveal that the Age of Conan Beta has passed 1 million sign-ups! As one of the most anticipated MMO's ever, the 1 million mark confirms the amazing interest in the game.

"Funcom has not been able to find any higher beta numbers for MMOs in the western world," said Morten Larssen, VP of Funcom Sales and Marketing. "We believe it represents the largest ever beta sign-up figure in the history of the genre."

In addition to the incredible beta numbers, Funcom confirms that almost 800.000 gamers have signed up for the Clan of Conan newsletter. The hundreds of thousands following the development of the game have moreover resulted in a rapidly growing forum community. Last week Funcom registered over 115.000 posts on the official forums, across four languages. This comes in addition to Age of Conan discussions on external forums and in other languages.

In 2008, Funcom has also seen a tremendous growth in the amount of people who visit the official Age of Conan websites. Since January 2008, Funcom has registered more than 5 million unique visitors, from more than 200 countries. Last week alone over 725.000 unique visitors came to the Age of Conan sites.

The coverage and interest on external gaming sites has skyrocketed as a result of the growing anticipation. Age of Conan has topped numerous charts as the most read about, most popular and most anticipated PC game in development. As an example, GameSpot.com has Age of Conan as the #1 most read about upcoming game over the last month, on any format. The game has seen a similar interest on genre specific sites, including being the #1 most popular MMO over the last 12 months on MMORPG.com. Print gaming publications have also covered the game widely, and the game now has over 20 covers, including the coveted cover of PC Gamer US.

"How all of our strong figures convert into later sales and subscription figures is still unknown," continued Larssen. "But our pre-order numbers in some important retail chains track as among the highest for any MMO launched."

Age of Conan launches 20th of May in North America / Oceania and 23rd of May in Europe.