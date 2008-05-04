Chocolate Rain on Mario Paint

And nine other songs, including a RickRoll (although, it's not really a RickRoll if you know its coming). Thanks to reader Mrjuandrfl for spotting an anthology of classic songs composed on Mario Paint.

It takes talent and patience to lay down these tracks with that kind of interface, is all I can say. I'm trying to imagine someone working on the percussion for "Never Gonna Give You Up." and can't believe they lasted more than six runs through that opening drum roll without quitting in disgust. Guess that means they got it right on the fifth try.

(And I can't believe I made it through a post about Chocolate Rain without the obligatory move away/breathe in joke.)

We've linked the YouTube video of the Zelda theme and Journey's "Don't Stop Believing" after the jump. The rest can be found at the link.

Theme from Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!

Chocolate Rain

Rick Astley: "Never Gonna Give You Up"

Theme from Sonic the Hedgehog

The Beach Boys: "I Get Around"

Theme from Super Mario Bros. 3

Genesis: "Land of Confusion"

Queen: "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Nirvana: "Smells Like Teen Spirit"

The 10 Most Creative Mario Paint Compilations

Journey: "Don't Stop Believing"



Theme from The Legend of Zelda