The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

CliffyB Doesn't Want To Be CliffyB Anymore

It's Cliff Bleszinski — not CliffyB, Cliffy B, Cliff B, Cliffy or Gears of War dude. Cliff Bleszinski. The game designer is dropping his "CliffyB" moniker and wants to be called by his real name. According to CliffyB Cliff Bleszinski, it's "time to grow up." But CliffyB Cliff, we didn't think your nickname was immature! CliffyB It's just unfortunately way easier to spell than Cliff Bleszinski! We really hope that CliffyB Cliff Bleszinski reconsiders. And stops eating puppies. Well at least our favourite CliffyB Cliff Bleszinski nickname, The Cliffster, is totally safe!

Done with CliffyB [Multiplayer][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles