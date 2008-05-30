Anyone picking up a copy of Lego Indiana Jones when it ships will find this ad on the back of the game's instruction booklet. Yes, a Lucasarts game based on an upcoming Star Wars property. SHOCKING. Perhaps surprising, though, is the fact that the game hasn't been shown yet. And is due in spring. And is due for Nintendo consoles (at least this version is, there's probably a shinier 360/PS3 one). Guess we'll see more on this at E3. Where I'm sure Lucasarts will surprise is with a game of true quality, not just some bare-bones 3D action-adventure that's cashing in on a Star Wars movie. Because they wouldn't do that. Would they?
Clone Wars Title For Wii, DS In Spring
