Codemasters To Make Their Own MMOs

Up until now, venerable UK developer Codemasters has been merely dipping their feet into the MMO, licensing titles such as RF Online, Archlord, Dungeons & Dragons Online and Lord of the Rings Online. Now, as they are readying the release of their 5th licensed MMO, NetDevil's Jumpgate, Codemasters reveals plans to take on MMOspace with the development of their own games. VP of Codemasters Online Gaming David Solari explains that everything is going according to plan.

We always had a five year plan and it was always in the middle of that five year plan that we would start developing our own games. We are looking at that and we have to think very carefully about what title is right, what will work in the future.

At this point in the MMO genre's lifespan I cannot even begin to imagine what Codemasters could bring to the table that would have much impact, which is probably why I am not a game developer.

