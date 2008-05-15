The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Comic-Con Exclusive Gears Figure Is Here Today, Gone Very Soon

Going to Comic-Con in San Diego this year? May as well pick a couple of these up, make some cash money off some die-hard Gears fans unable to make the trip. This NECA Gears figure will only be available at this year's Comic-Con, and depicts Delta Squad's Anthony Carmine, presumably only moments before his untimely demise. A pic so big you can almost smell that newly-opened toy smell is after the jump.

Comments

  • peter Guest

    does anyone want one? i've got 9 of them

    0
    • anthony Guest

      i want one if you still have them

      0
    • irvin Guest

      how much do you still have any left how much you want for one

      0
  • irvin Guest

    do you have any carmines left

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles