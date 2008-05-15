Comic-Con Exclusive Gears Figure Is Here Today, Gone Very Soon

Going to Comic-Con in San Diego this year? May as well pick a couple of these up, make some cash money off some die-hard Gears fans unable to make the trip. This NECA Gears figure will only be available at this year's Comic-Con, and depicts Delta Squad's Anthony Carmine, presumably only moments before his untimely demise. A pic so big you can almost smell that newly-opened toy smell is after the jump.