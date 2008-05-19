The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3


Know this: EA aren't breaking the mould with Red Alert 3. It looks for all the world like Red Alert 2, only this time with gorgeous water effects and - we're told - controllable Japanese schoolgirl units. But if you're the kind of person to be excited over the idea of a third Red Alert, and especially the rehash of the old intro theme song, that's most likely exactly what you're after, no?

