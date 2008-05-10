Conan Drills Deeper Into GTA IV's Kinder, Gentler Side... Again

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Late Night with Conan O'Brien is certainly getting some mileage out of its "Gentler Side of Grand Theft Auto IV" shtick. This one's more of a B-sides than a Best Of—his earlier effort was much much better—but that doesn't mean it's not worth watching. (Glad someone else noticed that Niko is partial to checking out his arse in jeans.) We're just thrilled Conan and crew are educating the public about the nice things one can do while in Liberty City.

