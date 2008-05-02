Conan O'Brien Shows "Toned Down" GTA IV



Late Night with Conan O'Brien's Conan O'Brien said this about Grand Theft Auto IV in his opening monologue:

In the past, Grand Theft Auto's been severely criticized for being too violent. The new version, it's been toned down a lot, I think in reaction to the criticism. I'm not sure it's better. Take a look.

Well, it's certainly more polite.