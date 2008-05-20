Condé Nast Snaps Up Ars Technica. The newest addition to the CondéNet family, by way of acquisition, is technology site Ars Technica. The Associated Press reports that the publisher will "combine it with the online operations of Wired magazine." Wired, which republishes its print magazine content online and runs a stable of blogs such as Gadget Lab and Game|Life, seems to have a noticeable amount of coverage crossover with Ars, so we're interested to see how well the two will combine.
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink