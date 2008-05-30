The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Console/PC Street Fighter IV To Feature New Characters, Online Play

Speaking with Famitsu, Street Fighter IV producer Yoshinori Ono has revealed that when the game hits the 360, PS3 and PC (whenever that is), it won't be a port. Oh no. It'll be more than a port. How much more? For starters, the home versions will feature online play. You'd kinda expect that these days, but still, official, online Street Fighter is good news. It'll also feature new characters. New new characters, because there'll be some who are exclusive to the home versions, and won't be available in arcades. If you're worried how these characters will affect the game, Ono says they'll be "watching the overall balance" when implementing them, if that helps any.

New Characters Planned for SFIV Home Version [Famitsu, via IGN]

