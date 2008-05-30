The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Crappy Look At Potentially Cool Wario Land Shake

Take a gander at the recently announced Wario Land Shake, which, crap scan aside, looks pretty great. The game will apparently have hand-drawn character animation, sport 20 stages and mix-and-mash straight up D-pad and buttion pressing with Wii-mote shaking. Squint at the above scan to see what kind of shake-action the game has.

Haven't had enough upcoming Nintendo game scan stuff? Hit the jump for looks at promotional images for Fatal Frame IV and Rhythm Heaven Gold.

New Nintendo Titles [NeoGAF via Game|Life]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles