Curvy Japanese Bikini Lady Shows Us Bape Nintendo DS

If you've spent time on the Japanese nerd internet, you've seen images like this: Pin-up model posing with game hardware. Very common! This, this one's got a little more. That's curvy swimsuit model Yuuri Morishita holding the pricey and hard-to-get Baby Milo/Bape limited edition Nintendo DS. While we noticed that this DS was somewhat popular, we haven't actually seen a non promo image of the Bape DS! So here it is. With this lady. And look at that, the limited edition DS looks like a regular DS with stickers on it. A shot of the DS on what looks like Morishita's mattress or something.


