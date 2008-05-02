D3 Does Ben 10 Again

The Ben 10 cartoon series recently relaunched as Ben 10: Alien Force, featuring a more mature Ben and Gwen teaming up with enemy Kevin Levin to form a super team of sorts, kicking all sorts of alien arse and garnering an absolutely huge ratings boost for Cartoon Network. D3 Publisher is ready to cash in on the hype with a follow-up to last year's Ben 10: Protector of Earth titled, aptly enough, Ben 10: Alien Force. Grandpa Max has gone missing, the world is in danger, and it's up to those three plus five of Ben's new forms to save the day. The game is being developed for the Nintendo Wii, DS, and PlayStation 2, with a release date sometime this fall. While I enjoy the hell out of the cartoon, the last game failed to please the fanboy within. Perhaps the second time around they'll get it right?

D3PUBLISHER OF AMERICA TO WOW GAMERS THIS FALL WITH VIDEOGAME VERSION OF BEN 10: ALIEN FORCE, THE NEW CARTOON NETWORK SERIES

Follow Up to Last Year's Top-Selling Ben 10: Protector of Earth to Launch in Fall 2008

LOS ANGELES - May 1, 2008 - D3Publisher of America, Inc. (D3PA), a publisher and developer of interactive entertainment software, will bring Cartoon Network's next generation series BEN 10: ALIEN FORCE to videogame systems with BEN 10: ALIEN FORCE The Game on the Wii™ home videogame system, PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system, Nintendo DS™ system and PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) system. The successful inaugural game for the brand, Ben 10™: Protector of Earth, launched in October 2007 and has sold more than one million units worldwide. Based on the next generation television series launched on Cartoon Network last month, BEN 10: ALIEN FORCE The Game begins five years after Ben put away the DNA-scrambling Omnitrix, but now Grandpa Max has gone missing and the planet Earth is in grave danger. Gamers must help Ben take the Omnitrix out of retirement and lead eight different playable characters—including cousin Gwen, enemy-turned-ally Kevin Levin and five of Ben's brand new alien forms—to utilise their all-new super powers and defeat the intergalactic invaders! BEN 10: ALIEN FORCE The Game is slated to ship to retail outlets across North America in fall 2008.

"BEN 10: ALIEN FORCE The Game is the only console videogame that allows players to take command of the ALIEN FORCE team to authentically control and experience their brand-new superpowers," said Alison Quirion, vice president of marketing, D3PA. "Based on fans' warm reception of Ben's newest adventures and the impressive million-plus unit sales of the first Ben 10 videogame, we're confident that our latest collaboration with Cartoon Network on BEN 10: ALIEN FORCE The Game will prove even more successful."

"BEN 10: ALIEN FORCE set records as the most-watched original series premiere in Cartoon Network's history, winning its timeslot when it debuted, and each week the series continues to grow as destination viewing for kids," said Christina Miller, vice president of consumer products for Cartoon Network Enterprises. "The release of BEN 10: ALIEN FORCE The Game this fall will build upon the success of the first videogame by expanding fans' experience with the brand and giving them a new battle to win with Ben."

In BEN 10: ALIEN FORCE The Game, players work to find Grandpa Max and stop a diabolical Highbreed alien plot as they battle more than 20 types of enemies, including Highbreed invaders and DNAliens. Gamers take control of Ben and his new alien forms Swampfire, Jet Ray, Humungousaur, Spidermonkey and Big Chill to employ distinctly different and complex powers to manipulate fire, swim underwater, grow more than 60 feet tall, stick to walls, fly at mach speed, plus lots more! Gamers will also harness cousin Gwen's new talent to create an energy shield and use it to protect and attack, as well as Kevin Levin's ability to absorb materials like concrete, wood and metal to create an impenetrable shell on his body. BEN 10 ALIEN FORCE The Game is a fast-paced, 3D side-scrolling action adventure that offers eight playable characters, an unlimited combo system and puzzles and challenges that will engage players of all levels for hours at a time. The Nintendo DS version will offer alternate playable alien forms including Goop and Echo Echo, giving players additional unique powers to command and explore.

BEN 10: ALIEN FORCE The Game for Nintendo DS is under development by 1st Playable Productions, LLC. All other versions are under development by Monkey Bar Games™. The game is currently rated "RP" ("Rating Pending") by the ESRB.