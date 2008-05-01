Daily Show Gets Inside Liberty City, Rails Against Peach Prices

Of course, Jon Stewart wasn't going to let the launch of GTA IV go by without his $0.02 worth. Here's a couple of clips from this week's show, one showing the chaos and violence that mired the game's launch, the second (after the jump) trying (note: trying) to put the game's violence into perspective.
