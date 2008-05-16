The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Dan Ackroyd Is The Wind Beneath The Ghostbusters Game's Wings

Terminal Reality are actually making the "main" Ghostbusters game. Sierra got them the rights to it. Bill Murray's involved, Harold Ramis is involved, and so is a lot of money, hope and expectations. That's a lot of stuff. So who's the glue holding the whole project together? Why, Dan Ackroyd, of course. Seems Ray Stanz has done more than just help write the game: he was "a really big facilitator" in getting guys like Murray and Ramis onboard in the first place, and is - get this - even helping the design team come up with the names for the Ghostbuster's new equipment, characters, etc. Say what you will of Ackroyd's recent career (or lack thereof), it's still nice to see a Hollywood name do more for his appearance in a game than just record a few hours of dialogue, take the cheque and run.

Interview: Terminal Reality? Ain't Afraid Of No Ghosts [Gamasutra]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles