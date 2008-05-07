David Reeves Utters Snide Things About Microsoft

It's last year all over again! Sony Computer Entertainment of Europe honcho David "Dirty Nail" Reeves is fuelling the console war. Ungh. Here are the sound-bytes:

• Well I think you probably will see it, it's just that a deal obviously was struck between Microsoft and Take 2 to do that, and if that's what they want to do, I think that's the last shot they have.

• All I'm saying is that I think that when we look ahead I think we honestly have a better line-up on PS3 than they probably do on Xbox. They've had two or three Christmases now, I can't remember how many, you know, but I think we've got a really good one coming up. Not just Christmas but in the summer as well.

• It's [GTA IV]obviously the biggest title that PS3 has ever seen. It's spiked sales and we're very happy with the way the bundle has sold and we're very happy with the way that software has gone as well.