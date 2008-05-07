Finally something about EA's horror sci-fi game Dead Space beyond simply telling us it is scary and in space. I've been worried about the game's story since I first heard about the title, but seeing the developers discuss the amount of work and detail they've put into the main character's back story alone makes me feel a great deal better about the whole thing. The most reassuring bit of all was their acknowledgment of that universal truth...sci-fi and horror work against each other, so you have to tone down one for the other to work. Alien did so well because it was a horror movie that made you forget you were in outer space. Jason X, on the other hand, failed because...well, because it was Jason X, but the point still stands.
Dead Space Devs Talk Story
