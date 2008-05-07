Dead Space Devs Talk Story



Finally something about EA's horror sci-fi game Dead Space beyond simply telling us it is scary and in space. I've been worried about the game's story since I first heard about the title, but seeing the developers discuss the amount of work and detail they've put into the main character's back story alone makes me feel a great deal better about the whole thing. The most reassuring bit of all was their acknowledgment of that universal truth...sci-fi and horror work against each other, so you have to tone down one for the other to work. Alien did so well because it was a horror movie that made you forget you were in outer space. Jason X, on the other hand, failed because...well, because it was Jason X, but the point still stands.