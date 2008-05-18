The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Difficulty: The Designer Perspective

We meditated on the question of difficulty in games last weekend, and Ernest Adams is now over at Gamasutra mulling the same problem (sort of). What's the best, most satisfying way to implement difficulty — or more precisely, difficulty settings? He looks at suggestions found in Interactive Storytelling by Andrew Glassner and has some of his own (and why dynamic difficulty adjustment may not be the answer):

... While some of these objections deserve attention — and their effects should be ameliorated when possible — I think that demanding that difficulty levels be "banned" from all games is throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

More importantly, Glassner's objections ignore the most important rule of game design of all: empathise with the player, i.e. provide what he wants. Players want settable difficulty levels, and removing them for purely theoretical reasons is not a good way to serve your audience.

He's got some interesting suggestions on how to implement dynamic difficulty settings, as well as potential fixes to some other issues or problems with difficulty levels.

The Designer's Notebook: Difficulty Modes and Dynamic Difficulty Adjustment [Gamasutra]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles