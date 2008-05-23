Disney Fairies To Frolic On DS

Little girls and presumably boys as well (the release only says girls *sniff*) all over the country will be able to experience what it's like to be Peter Pan's erstwhile companion Tinker Bell this holiday season, as Disney Interactive announces Disney Fairies: Tinker Bell for the Nintendo DS. Players will be able to explore the mystical world of Pixie Hollow as the famous sprite, going on magical adventures, interacting with other fairies and exploring the world of fairy fashion.

"Disney Fairies has become a phenomenon all around the world," said Craig Relyea, senior vice president of global marketing, Disney Interactive Studios. "Bringing the game to DS allows fans to play as Tinker Bell and take the Fairies world everywhere they go, while having fun learning about the importance of creativity, teamwork and responsibility."

Disney Interactive Studios Announces the Whimsical Arrival of Disney Fairies: Tinker Bell for Nintendo DS™ This Holiday

This New Video Game Brings the Popular Disney Fairy, Tinker Bell, and Her Magical World to Life for Girls Nationwide

BURBANK, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Disney Interactive Studios today announced Disney Fairies: Tinker Bell for Nintendo DS™ will be available nationwide this 2008 holiday season. For the first time on the handheld platform, fans of Disney Fairies and beloved Tinker Bell can explore the delightful world of Pixie Hollow and play as the popular Fairy herself. Disney Fairies: Tinker Bell allows girls to interact with dozens of enchanting Disney Fairies, including Silvermist, Iridessa and Fawn, and explore Pixie Hollow through time-based activities and mini-quests.

Disney Fairies: Tinker Bell is a color-rich, deep and detailed game that mirrors the beautiful Fairies world that girls have come to love and cherish. In the game, Tinker Bell invites players to discover her mystical world, embark on adventures, explore their fashion tastes and complete fun quests to prepare for the coming seasons. Fans of the franchise will see even more of Pixie Hollow on Oct. 28 with the DVD release of the first Disney Fairies film, also entitled "Tinker Bell."

Disney Fairies: Tinker Bell game features:

Choose from hundreds of dresses, costumes, shoes and accessories to fully customise Tinker Bell.

Create new designs featuring hearts, flowers and other patterns to place onto outfits.

Barter and trade items collected in Pixie Hollow with other Fairies for new clothing and accessories.

Create trends by gifting outfits to friends and watch as Pixie Hollow becomes filled with Fairies dressed in those outfits.

Earn medals and form new friendships when completing special tasks for other Fairies in Pixie Hollow, including repairing broken items using Tinker Bell's special tinkering power and locating missing items.

Engage in challenging and fun mini-games, such as catching dew drops, painting ladybugs and tickling silkworms.

Utilizes the DS real-time clock, so environments will reflect time of year or time of day. Girls will witness snow falling in the winter time, fireflies coming out at night and Fairies throwing a huge bash on their birthday.

Use DGamer to chat in a Disney Fairies chat room, share Fairies accessories with friends and dress avatars in outfits from the game.

Disney Fairies: Tinker Bell for Nintendo DS features Disney's new DGamer functionality allowing players to engage with other Disney game players in a secure online community via their Nintendo DS (Wi-Fi or ad hoc) or computer. The service allows users to log into their DS and online accounts to create and customise a unique 3-D avatar and persistent profile. Kids can chat, view user profiles of their DGamer friends, and post high scores to leaderboards.

Published by Disney Interactive Studios and developed by Genius Sonority, Disney Fairies: Tinker Bell has an anticipated Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) rating of E for Everyone and will be available holiday 2008 on Nintendo DS.