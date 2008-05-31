Don King's Prizefighter Soundtrack Is Funktastical

There is no way in hell I will every buy a copy of 2K Sports' Don King Presents: Prizefighter. I hate Don King, I'm not all that fond of boxing, and...wait, did you say Bootsy Collins? Awww dammit. That's right, Bootsy Collins is doing an original song for the upcoming fighting game, and when you add in songs by Parliament, James Brown, George Clinton, and Tower of Power, you've got an oddly funk-hungry Fahey on the verge of shelling out $US 60 based on the game's soundtrack alone.
Then of course I remember iTunes, but it was damn close there for a minute.
Joining Bootsy and the crew are some bands of the less funky persuasion, such as Run DMC, Suicidal Tendencies (though Infectious Grooves was pretty damn funky), Blue Oyster Cult, and Iggy Pop, so there really is something for everyone to remember to download from iTunes. Hit the jump for more info while I dig up a gift card I have lying around.
2K Sports Announces Soundtrack and Ring Walk Music for Don King Presents: Prizefighter
Bootsy Collins busts out his bass to set the mood for documentary-style boxing video game
May 28, 2008 - 2K Sports announced today the artists featured in the soundtrack and ring walk music for the highly anticipated boxing video game, Don King Presents: Prizefighter. To accurately capture different eras of boxing atmosphere, Venom Games compiled more than 70 songs to complement the game, from rock to rap to metal to soul and funk.
The soundtrack will include artists and songs such as Run DMC's "It's Tricky," and Survivor's massively popular "Eye of the Tiger," along with legendary funk bassist, Bootsy Collins, who will provide an exclusive original "Prizefighter" theme song for the game.
"As an avid boxing fan myself, it's been a great pleasure having the opportunity to work on the theme song and be a part of Don King Presents: Prizefighter," said Bootsy Collins. "With different out-of-the-ring situations, documentary and exclusive interview footage, boxing fans are going to get funked up and totally involved with a funky sensation of being in the ring to feel the full boxing experience. Not only that, the music will rock you, knock you, and pounce on your ear hole. Watch out now, or you may get a standing 8 count! Bootsy Collins here, and in yo ear hole baba!!!"
Below are some of the artists* appearing in the soundtrack and ring walk music for Don King Presents: Prizefighter:
Blue Oyster Cult
Bootsy Collins
Boss Martians
George Clinton
Iggy Pop
James Brown
Parliament
Run DMC
Stereo Black
Suicidal Tendencies
Survivor
Tower of Power
Wild Cherry
The full list of artists in the soundtrack and ring walk music can be found at www.2ksports.com/prizefighter/.
Don King Presents: Prizefighter will deliver the deepest, most authentic and entertaining boxing experience available. The life of a boxer is more than just a night at the fights, and more about building a career and rising to stardom. In Don King Presents: Prizefighter, players must train, overcome adversity, get promoted and avoid temptation in order to rise in notoriety. The story of their struggle to become champion unfolds in a unique, live-action sports documentary style that features real-life legends and current stars from the world of boxing including Ken Norton, Larry Holmes, Andrew Gollotta, Joe Calzaghe, and many others. Heather Vandeven, the reigning 2007 Penthouse Pet of the Year, and popular video vixen Bria Myles, also star in the documentary and act as temptations for boxers throughout their career.
Don King Presents: Prizefighter will be available on June 10, 2008 for Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, and this fall for Wii™ home video game system from Nintendo and Nintendo DS™. For more information, please visit www.2ksports.com/prizefighter/.
