Don King's Prizefighter Soundtrack Is Funktastical

There is no way in hell I will every buy a copy of 2K Sports' Don King Presents: Prizefighter. I hate Don King, I'm not all that fond of boxing, and...wait, did you say Bootsy Collins? Awww dammit. That's right, Bootsy Collins is doing an original song for the upcoming fighting game, and when you add in songs by Parliament, James Brown, George Clinton, and Tower of Power, you've got an oddly funk-hungry Fahey on the verge of shelling out $US 60 based on the game's soundtrack alone.

Then of course I remember iTunes, but it was damn close there for a minute.

Joining Bootsy and the crew are some bands of the less funky persuasion, such as Run DMC, Suicidal Tendencies (though Infectious Grooves was pretty damn funky), Blue Oyster Cult, and Iggy Pop, so there really is something for everyone to remember to download from iTunes. Hit the jump for more info while I dig up a gift card I have lying around.