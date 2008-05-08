Double Your Gears of War 2 Video Intake This Friday

GameTrailers TV isn't the only outlet getting a helping of Gears of War 2 video exclusivity, as 1UP—read GameVideos—is touting its own must see clip. It's hitting the internet at 10:30 PM Pacific Time, beating Spike TV's programming in some time zones. 1UP makes no promises about Cliffy B face time, sadly. But double the Gears of War 2 footage will make this Friday a night full of meat cubes and zipper-straining fan-boners. You are quite welcome for the imagery! It's the least I can do.

