Dragon Quest IV DS Coming to America

It hasn't been officially announced, but a Square Enix Dragon Quest IV teaser site has popped up online. That's kind of official! Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen is getting an American September 16th release. That's not all! The Square Enix site also lists Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride and Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Reverie as well, but doesn't provide drop dates. So, just like Japan, the US should be getting those as well. This should makes some folks very happy.

English Site Open [[email protected] via Siliconera]