Dragonball Movie Cast Pictures

Yes, yes. We've already seen the Hollywood Dragon Ball movie's Goku Justin Chatwin. Now, we can see the other people as other people, too! Scans of Japanese movie mag Roadshow Magazine have high quality pics of Bulma (Emmy Rossum), Yamcha (Joon Park), Chi Chi (Jamie Chung) and Master Roshi (Chow Yun-Fat). Even if this movie sucks, the on-screen hair looks amazing.



More Scans [DB The Movie]