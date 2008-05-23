Dragonball Movie Cast Pictures

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Yes, yes. We've already seen the Hollywood Dragon Ball movie's Goku Justin Chatwin. Now, we can see the other people as other people, too! Scans of Japanese movie mag Roadshow Magazine have high quality pics of Bulma (Emmy Rossum), Yamcha (Joon Park), Chi Chi (Jamie Chung) and Master Roshi (Chow Yun-Fat). Even if this movie sucks, the on-screen hair looks amazing.

  • Peroso Guest

    EVERYONE LISTEN UP!!!!

    MANY OF YOU SEEM TO BE GETTING SOMETHING DISASTROUSLY WRONG!!!!

    STEPHEN CHOW IS NEITHER THE DIRECTOR NOR IS HE PRODUCING THIS FLICK!!!!

    In fact, for more than six months none of his ideas have been accepted by Fox. Remember how Fox snubbed all his casting suggestions, many of which actually fit the characters?
    Besides, Chow was too busy with CJ7 when this was filming, so there's definitely no way he's going to affect what's in this movie.
    Putting Stephen Chow on the staff list when he's doing nothing's just a cheap ploy by Fox to cheat Stephen Chow's fans into the cinemas, and now many of his fans in China are beginning to ignore this film.

