Dress Like Niko Bellic

I'm not sure if this is exactly what the star of Grand Theft Auto IV is wearing in the game (well at least one of his outfits), but Game Daily did a really good job of at least finding bits of real world clothing that look like what he's wearing. The breakdown, which somehow forgets Bellic's super cool shoes, include an $US 800 Faconnable leather jacket and would run you and me more than $US 1,100.
Steal That Style: Niko Bellic [Game Daily]
