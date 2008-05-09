The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Dress Like Niko Bellic

I'm not sure if this is exactly what the star of Grand Theft Auto IV is wearing in the game (well at least one of his outfits), but Game Daily did a really good job of at least finding bits of real world clothing that look like what he's wearing. The breakdown, which somehow forgets Bellic's super cool shoes, include an $US 800 Faconnable leather jacket and would run you and me more than $US 1,100.

Comments

  • Richard Ward Guest

    Can anyone who comes over this message please HELP! Has anyone managed to find the pair of gloves that nico proudly wears in the above picture (4) PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE HELLLLLP!!!
    [email protected]

