DS Game Teaches English With Jailbait

English-for-otaku book Moetan is getting a DS game. Because DS owning nerds should learn English, too. Every day, players can learn ten new words — words like "lunatic"! Then after three weeks, players will be tested on their knowledge. And depending on the test score, players can then touch the game's heroines. (So think typical DS English learning game meets Doki Doki Majo Shinpan.) Hit the jump for a MAXIMUM RISKY look at the game's transformation scene with the game's 17 year-old main character. There's butt crackage and a duck in a hat. Might be NSFW.

