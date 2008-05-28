The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

DS Game Teaches English With Jailbait

English-for-otaku book Moetan is getting a DS game. Because DS owning nerds should learn English, too. Every day, players can learn ten new words — words like "lunatic"! Then after three weeks, players will be tested on their knowledge. And depending on the test score, players can then touch the game's heroines. (So think typical DS English learning game meets Doki Doki Majo Shinpan.) Hit the jump for a MAXIMUM RISKY look at the game's transformation scene with the game's 17 year-old main character. There's butt crackage and a duck in a hat. Might be NSFW.

Moetan DS [Famitsu]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles