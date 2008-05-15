The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Dyack Stepping Down?

Denis Dyack (right, wearing glasses) might be stepping down. The Silicon Knights president has led the developer through the lengthly Too Human development process, and it seems Dyack is thinking of calling it a day. Says Denis:

I've been involved in a lot of IP creation within Silicon Knights and as the company grows, I have to look at whether I want to continue to be president and director, and I'm leaning towards staying creative... I'll certainly lend a hand wherever I can but there's...going to [be]a director for every project. So, in the end as the company grows, for my role I'll probably hire someone to be my boss and help run the company, which is kind of a weird thing, and I actually won't run the company while I continue to work at what is the company's bread and butter, which is original IPs with great stories and game concepts that are provocative to gamers.

Sounds like Dyack's definitely not going anywhere and would rather focus on making games than making bureaucratic decisions. Fair enough.
