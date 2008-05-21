E3 Floor Plan Revised To Match Your Inner Cynic

That E3 floor plan released a couple days back? Looked pretty! And yeah, I guess it's accurate, but what's accuracy compared to a tandem bike that's being propelled by cynicism in the front and comedy in back? It's nothing, that's what. Here, then, courtesy of the-minusworld is an alternative E3 floor plan for your perusal. And while the majority of it is going for laughs, I can assure you, I'm yet to see a Square Enix booth that's anything but a large, tightly-monitored sex-guessing hutch.
E3 2008's Rapidly Shrinking Floorplan Revealed! [the-minusworld]
