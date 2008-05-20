E3 Floorplan, Exhibitor List Revealed

The official E3 Media & Business Summit has laid out its plans for this year's show, which returns to the Los Angeles Convention Centre and is now confirmed to be completely devoid of off-topic spectacle. E3's past used to fill South, West, Petree, Concourse and Kentia Halls, but E3 2008 will occupy just the Concourse Hall, a massive scaling back of space. E3 exhibitors will still occupy meeting rooms in other halls, but to say that E3 is but a mere shadow of its previous incarnations wouldn't be inaccurate, as the bigger booths shown above occupy a 20' by 20' area.

We'll sure miss the booth babe photo ops. Again. For the full list of attendees, which is not represented well by the map above, make the jump.

