E3 Floorplan, Exhibitor List Revealed

The official E3 Media & Business Summit has laid out its plans for this year's show, which returns to the Los Angeles Convention Centre and is now confirmed to be completely devoid of off-topic spectacle. E3's past used to fill South, West, Petree, Concourse and Kentia Halls, but E3 2008 will occupy just the Concourse Hall, a massive scaling back of space. E3 exhibitors will still occupy meeting rooms in other halls, but to say that E3 is but a mere shadow of its previous incarnations wouldn't be inaccurate, as the bigger booths shown above occupy a 20' by 20' area.
We'll sure miss the booth babe photo ops. Again. For the full list of attendees, which is not represented well by the map above, make the jump.
* 1UP Network
* Akella
* Atari Inc.
* Bethesda Softworks
* CAPCOM Entertainment, Inc.
* Codemasters
* Crave Entertainment
* D3Publisher of America
* Deep Silver
* Disney Interactive Studios
* Eidos, Inc.
* Electronic Arts
* Fox Interactive Media
* Jagex Ltd.
* Konami Digital Entertainment
* LucasArts
* Majesco Entertainment
* Microsoft Corporation
* Midway Games, Inc.
* MTV Games
* NAMCO BANDAI Games America Inc.
* Natsume
* Nintendo of America Inc.
* Novint Technologies, Inc.
* Nyko Technologies
* Rebellion
* SEGA of America
* Sony Computer Entertainment America, Inc.
* Sony Online Entertainment Inc.
* Southpeak Interactive
* Square Enix Inc.
* Take-Two Interactive
* Tecmo
* THQ, Inc.
* Toshiba America Information Systems
* Ubisoft Entertainment Inc.
* Valve Software
* Warner Brothers Interactive Entertainment
