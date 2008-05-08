EA Announced E3 Plans

Not a whole lot of substance here, but Electronic Arts today confirmed their continuing support of E3 by announcing their official show press conference.
The publisher plans on taking over LA's Orpheum Theatre on Monday at 3 p.m. For those of you keeping track, that's technically the day before the show starts.
