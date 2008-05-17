EA Brings Back Family Game Night

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Back when I was growing up, just about every family I knew had a closet full of tattered board games, ready at a moment's notice should said family come dangerously close to just quietly sitting and enjoying each other's company. Now EA introduces the 21st century version of said dusty closet, Hasbro Family Game Night for the Nintendo Wii and PlayStation 2.

The title contains a nice selection of six big-name board game favourites - Battleship, Yahtzee, Boggle, Connect Four, Sorry!, and the all-new Sorry! Sliders, each with its own twist for fresh gameplay. Connect Four gets power chips, Bobble gets portal cubes, etc. As a special added bonus, each game is hosted by Mr. Potato Head. Apparently we needed a host, and he was available.

If you ever wanted to get you parents into gaming, Hasbro Family Game Night will probably be your best chance when it comes out this Fall.

