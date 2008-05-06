EA Launches AOL Sports Trivia Game Show

Electronic Arts is partnering with AOL Sports on an online sports trivia game called EA Sports GameShow, which will add daily live-hosted sports trivia sessions to AOL Sports' online content.

EA says the programming will get daily updates, plus an interactive "FanHouse Challenge Hour" on Mondays. Users can compete against one another on text, audio and video-based sports trivia questions.

The flash-based trivia show is online at eagameshow.com. Both companies highlight the "live interactive" angle here, but if you don't like sports, you won't like the game show. Nor will you like this post, in which the word "sports" appears no less than nine disparate times — ten, if you count the headline.

