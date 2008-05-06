EA Launches AOL Sports Trivia Game Show

Electronic Arts is partnering with AOL Sports on an online sports trivia game called EA Sports GameShow, which will add daily live-hosted sports trivia sessions to AOL Sports' online content.
EA says the programming will get daily updates, plus an interactive "FanHouse Challenge Hour" on Mondays. Users can compete against one another on text, audio and video-based sports trivia questions.
The flash-based trivia show is online at eagameshow.com. Both companies highlight the "live interactive" angle here, but if you don't like sports, you won't like the game show. Nor will you like this post, in which the word "sports" appears no less than nine disparate times — ten, if you count the headline.
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS) today announced an agreement with AOL Sports, http://sports.aol.com/, to market and promote EA SPORTS™ GameShow, an innovative online sports trivia game available free1 online at www.eagameshow.com.
EA SPORTS GameShow is the only live-hosted, interactive online sports trivia game. Featuring programming that is updated daily, each trivia session is broadcast from the EA SPORTS GameShow studio in Orlando, Fla. Under terms of this agreement, AOL Sports now features EA SPORTS GameShow as part of its content available to the 10.9 million unique visitors who visit AOL Sports monthly.2
"After several months of Beta testing, we're excited to move to the next phase of EA SPORTS GameShow," said executive producer Roy Harvey. "This agreement with AOL provides an outstanding opportunity to introduce new sports fans from across the country to 'live broadcast gaming', a captivating, innovative form of entertainment."
"EA SPORTS GameShow on AOL Sports provides an opportunity for sports enthusiasts to interact in real time in a fun and competitive environment, and provides advertisers a chance to reach targeted consumers in an engaging, interactive environment," said Derrick Heggans, General Manager, AOL Sports. "Community is one of the cornerstones of AOL Sports and EA SPORTS GameShow is an ideal example of connecting people with their passion for sports. We strive to provide our users unique, best of class offerings and GameShow fits within our mission."
AOL Sports is one of the top sports sites online, featuring its top-ranked sports blog, the FanHouse, http://fanhouse.com.
Every Monday through Friday from 12pm-1pm, EA SPORTS GameShow presents the exclusive AOL "FanHouse Challenge Hour" at http://aolsports.eagameshow.com/. Like many EA SPORTS GameShow sessions, "FanHouse Challenge Hour" is hosted live and streamed online in real-time, with players having the opportunity to interact with the on-air personalities while competing against sports fans from around the country. Questions are presented through a variety of media, including text, audio and video.
A new flash version of EA SPORTS GameShow is now available, which makes playing as simple as logging on to www.eagameshow.com.
EA SPORTS is the leading interactive sports software brand in the world, with top-selling titles and franchises including Madden NFL, FIFA Soccer, NHL® hockey, NBA LIVE basketball, NCAA® Football, Tiger Woods PGA TOUR® and NASCAR® racing.
1 Internet Connection Required
2 March 2008 comScore Media Metrix
