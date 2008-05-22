EA Plans to Reup NFL Licence When it Expires

Electronic Arts plans to reup their licensing deal with the National Football League in 2013 when their current deal expires, EA Sports president Peter Moore told attendee's of Ziif Davis' annual Electronic Gaming Summit.

Moore was quick to point out that it wasn't Electronic Arts that asked for the exclusive deal, but rather the NFL which was seeking a single licensee. He said that EA feels that licensing remains an important part of adding realism to their sports titles and that he can't imagine a time when they wouldn't seek them.