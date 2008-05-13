EA Snags "Napster"-Founded Social Net?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Remember Shawn "Napster" Fanning? TechCrunch is reporting that Electronic Arts is about to plunk down $US 30 million on Rupture, a social network for gamers that Fanning started up with co-founder Jon Baudanza, who'd both become EA employees in the deal.

According to TechCrunch, the draw for EA is Rupture's technology infrastructure, not its userbase, because as to the latter there apparently ain't much to speak of yet. The service apparently stalled in beta and never launched a second version. In other words, Rupture's not good for much - except as a ground on which EA could build a social network around multiplayer online games.

From TechCrunch:

Presumably, creating social networks around massively multiplayer video games is a key component of its online strategy. The company has not yet officially announced the acquisition, but it is expected to do so soon. [Update: The closing of the deal is imminent, but there are still some papers to sign] .

EA declined to comment on the report.

