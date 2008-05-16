EA Sports: It's (Not) In The (Baseball) Game

So EA Sports rule the sporting roost unopposed, do they? Not quite. They might dominate football, thanks to their exclusivity deal with the NFL, but they don't rule baseball. In fact, this year they won't be putting out a baseball game at all. After Take-Two signed a deal with the MLB in 2005, whereby only they could release third-party MLB titles, EA were relegated to the college ranks and their MVP NCAA series, which they've now abandoned having turned down the offer to renew their contract with the college league. No reason was given, but it's most likely got something/everything to do with the recent belt-tightening and prioritising going on over at EA Sports HQ.

EA Sports exits diamond, dropping NCAA Baseball game [Sports Business Journal, via MCV]