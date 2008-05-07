EA Sports Kicks It Freestyle

Electronic Arts announced today the latest "sub-brand" of its EA Sports label, a division it calls EA Sports Freestyle. Freestyle is described as representing the "lighter side" of sports, with "no rules, just fun." Yes, I know what you're thinking, "I liked it the first time, when it was called EA Sports BIG." But this is slightly different!

Freestyle is pitched as a more casual, more inclusive, pick up and play brand, one that Peter Moore says is "an easier entry point into EA Sports." Brilliant! Look at Peter shakin' things up!

The first title to fall under the EA Sports Freestyle sub-brand will be Facebreaker, EA's take on Punch-Out!! and Ready 2 Rumble. Two more titles are planned as Freestyle releases in the next year. Press release proof is right after this.