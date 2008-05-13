EA's FaceBreaker Moves From First To Last

Or is From First To Last moving EA's FaceBreaker? The post-hardcore band will feature big in EA's upcoming cartoony boxing game, including three brand-new songs to the soundtrack as well as actually appearing as characters within the game. Cross-promotion-wise, the band will be featuring the game at 45 shows during their spring and summer concert tour, featuring clips from the game projected on giant screens, with band members pulling someone out of the audience to demo the game before each show. EA will also be on the scene with their FaceBreaker band bus to make sure you get the whole cross-promoting concept. FFTL will also be releasing a series of 10 viral music videos on the internet laced with FaceBreaker footage. By the time this is all over we will forever associate the band with getting punched in the face by a large man with over exaggerated features.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—The worlds of new music and gaming collide in the ring as Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS) today announced that Suretone/Artwerk band From First To Last will be showcased in EA SPORTS' upcoming arcade-style boxing game, FaceBreaker™. The band, whose self-titled debut album was released last week, will have three new songs on the FaceBreaker soundtrack as well as being featured as animated characters within the game itself.

"FaceBreaker is the beginning of a classic new EA franchise," said Steve Schnur, EA's Worldwide Executive of Music and Marketing. "It looks and plays like no other game on the market today and deserves a soundtrack to match. We were looking for a left-of-centre band to connect with a great soundtrack opportunity, and From First To Last is the ideal act to showcase in this game. Add in their new album, their upcoming Warped Tour appearances and a few surprises still to come, and you've a 360˚ partnership that totally 'gets it'. Simply put, we've matched the new with the new like never before. The dual impact of FaceBreaker and FFTL is going to be undeniable."

Along with lending their music and likeness to the game, From First To Last will also promote the game during 45 shows on their upcoming spring and summer tour. The band will hold public presentations of FaceBreaker via projection screens prior to each concert, and band members will pull selected fans on-stage before their show kicks off to demo the game.

Additionally, EA will feature game demos, merchandise and the FaceBreaker band bus at each stop of the tour, as well as exclusive FFTL downloads, profiles, band playlists, contests and more on the FaceBreaker website. To round out the marketing campaign and create online buzz, From First To Last will also participate in the making of 10 viral videos of live concert footage married with FaceBreaker clips to be released on the web.

"By signing FFTL to EA's music publishing company Artwerk, we've made a commitment to create unique marketing opportunities for them," says Schnur. "In addition to FaceBreaker, their music will be featured in the soundtracks of several other top EA titles in the months to come. FFTL's music, concert tickets and merchandise will soon become an even bigger part of their fans lives. The ultimate goal is for the guys who we believe to be the best post-hardcore band in North America today to be heard by the largest global audience possible tomorrow."

"World's Away", along with other tracks from FFTL's new self-titled album are available on EA's music website at www.ea.com/eatrax. More information on From First To Last is at http://www.fromfirsttolast.com/.