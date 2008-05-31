EA's Florin Gets New Role

Electronic Arts vice president and general manger of international publishing Gerhard Florin will no longer hold that role, the company revealed through an SEC filing today.
Instead, EA says Florin will work on "various of the Company's global strategic and transformative initiatives." The move appears to shift his focus from day-to-day publishing operations to longer-term strategies around North America and European markets.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink