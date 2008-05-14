The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

EA's Riccitiello Still Sees PC Opportunities

On EA's financial call to investors, CEO John Riccitiello said the company's still bullish on opportunities in the PC gaming market—the publisher said it plans to ship 30 PC platform titles in fiscal 09, the same number it has schedule for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 during the period—when one analyst inquired about "soft" PC retail sales.

"Were it not for The Sims and the WoW box sales, it'd be a pretty dismal sector," said Riccitiello. "The fastest growing [sector]is subscription, microtransactions-based and casual games, many of which are pretty much centred on the PC. One of the things we try to look at at EA is the total business represented on PC game software, and we're seeing a growth in business there. It's been growing for several years... it's categorised wrongly by looking simply at the box side of the equation."

